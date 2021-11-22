TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.98

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 1322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get TowneBank alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.