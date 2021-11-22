Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.85

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 5376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.13.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,849,000 after buying an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

