iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.33

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.33 and last traded at $118.33, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3,582.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,305,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,073,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

