Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.18

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 105849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after buying an additional 475,028 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after buying an additional 640,236 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,778,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

