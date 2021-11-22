Investment Partners LTD. Buys 534 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $83.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

