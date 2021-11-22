Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.33 on Monday, hitting $475.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.88 and a 200 day moving average of $440.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $356.17 and a twelve month high of $472.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

