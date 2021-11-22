64,849 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after buying an additional 1,719,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.44. 34,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $73.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

