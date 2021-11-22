Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives $28.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 139,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 757,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARD remained flat at $$24.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

