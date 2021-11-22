Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.39. 71,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

