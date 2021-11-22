Pirate Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $833,634.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $352.98 million and approximately $833,634.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.95 or 0.00362541 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.79 or 0.00180956 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00100950 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004198 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,357,818 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

