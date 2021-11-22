THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.69 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. THETA has a market cap of $6.69 billion and approximately $353.95 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $6.69 or 0.00011659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00227913 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

