Xeno Token Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Xeno Token (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded up 93.2% against the dollar. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $68.49 million and approximately $157.46 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Xeno Token

XNO is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

