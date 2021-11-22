The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Raised by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $62.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

