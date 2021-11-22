Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 34,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

XOM opened at $60.67 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.