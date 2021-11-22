N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 308 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.91 on Monday, hitting $189.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.07 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.