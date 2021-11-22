Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.36

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.36 and last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 27140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

