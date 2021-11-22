Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.36

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.36 and last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 27140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
