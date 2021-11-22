KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $426.97

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $426.97 and last traded at $423.71, with a volume of 6122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

Get KLA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.