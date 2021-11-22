Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.98

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $94.95, with a volume of 7343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

