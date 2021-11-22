Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 5.9%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $129.05 and last traded at $129.05. 13,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,000,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 92,440 shares worth $10,477,306. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

