New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

NEWR traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,021. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,112 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

