Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Trading Down 5.2%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 24 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 339,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. Analysts expect that Kaltura Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,315,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

