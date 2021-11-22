Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 5.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.39. 34,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,413,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,430 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,470 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $738,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

