ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 5.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 105.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 663,124 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 59.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,857 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter worth about $17,550,000.

Shares of SCOB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

