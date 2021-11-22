Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.94. 12,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,128. The company has a market capitalization of $263.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,692,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.