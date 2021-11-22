Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Update

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.
NYSE NVO traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.94. 12,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,128. The company has a market capitalization of $263.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $115.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,692,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.