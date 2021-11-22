Particl (PART) Tops One Day Volume of $1,385.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Particl has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $18.67 million and approximately $1,385.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.57 or 0.00829209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,734,471 coins and its circulating supply is 11,710,067 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

