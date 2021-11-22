-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 46,672 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $604,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,751,520 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $2,674,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,384. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $305.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

