Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

VKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 430,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 495.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 242,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 102,785 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 7,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,914. The company has a market capitalization of $432.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

