Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 31,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

