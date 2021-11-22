Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.15. 10,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

