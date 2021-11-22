Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.00 million to $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 26,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

