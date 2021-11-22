Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.00 million to $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. 26,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.