HYA Advisors Inc Has $312,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $329.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day moving average is $207.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $330.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

