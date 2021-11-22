Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 174.7% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Square by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 30.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $14.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.64. 223,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,047. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.36 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,365 shares in the company, valued at $39,521,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

