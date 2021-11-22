Short Interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Increases By 26.1%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the October 14th total of 13,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.53. 96,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after buying an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after buying an additional 807,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Vistra by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after buying an additional 536,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

