ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $13.11

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.75. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

