ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Gap Down to $13.11

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $12.75. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 411 shares changing hands.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
