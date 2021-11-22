Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.80. 3,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 662,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,445 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

