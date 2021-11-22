iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce $77.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $78.02 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $78.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $319.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $362.54 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $369.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $243,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

