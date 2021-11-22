Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:NSRXF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 54,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,787. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

