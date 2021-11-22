Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 119,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,312. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.