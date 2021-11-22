Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,206,000 after acquiring an additional 166,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.62. 6,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,816. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

