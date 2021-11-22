Baugh & Associates LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $44.12. 74,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,450. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

