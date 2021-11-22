WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,810. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $73.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

