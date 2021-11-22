Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Drops By 26.0%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 14th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ur-Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.61. 125,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,050. The company has a market cap of $331.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on URG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $272,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,431 shares of company stock worth $800,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.