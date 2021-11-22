iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 8,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,831. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,371,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

