IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IMRA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,436. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.10. IMARA has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at about $3,383,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $1,224,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
