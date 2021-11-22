IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IMRA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,436. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.10. IMARA has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMRA. Morgan Stanley downgraded IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in IMARA during the third quarter valued at $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at about $3,383,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,123 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $1,224,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

