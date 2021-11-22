Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.30. 58,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010,498. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $424.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.