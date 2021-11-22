Nepsis Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.57 on Monday, hitting $333.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,877. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.98 and a 200-day moving average of $360.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

