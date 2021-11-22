Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,925 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.22. 40,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

