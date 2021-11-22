39,027 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,019,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 21.4% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 51.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $3,008.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,856.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,695.80. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

