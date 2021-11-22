Quantstamp (QSP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $793,993.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and approximately $793,993.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00227508 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

