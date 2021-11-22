Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce sales of $336.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.13 million and the highest is $337.00 million. Verso posted sales of $314.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Verso stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $693.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. Verso has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Verso by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verso by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

